FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – The show of a lifetime is approaching, but only a select few people from throughout the region will be able to see it.

According to a release from Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park, lottery entries will open next week for 2023’s synchronous firefly viewing experience in the mountains of Unicoi County.

Starting on May 7, applicants can enter their information into the state’s lottery system for the chance to buy a $50 pass into the park during peak firefly viewing times.

Synchronous fireflies can be found throughout Appalachia, but areas of perfect climate feature waves of light dancing up and down the mountain from hundreds of glowing insects communicating with each other. Another rare sight is the light of a blue ghost firefly, a small insect that drifts through the air with an eerie glow.

Each lottery winner can bring one vehicle with six guests into the park through June 6-8 for synchronous viewing and May 24-26 for blue ghost viewing. Only ten applicant vehicles will be allowed into the park per night.

“This is a spectacular event, and we are excited to welcome park visitors back for these special evenings,” Park Ranger Tim Pharis said. “This is a small state park with limited access, so we have to limit the number of people here for the viewing. Keeping the event intimate is sure to lead to a spectacular viewing night for all participants.”

Those interested in entering into the lottery can enter online, and winners will be notified by May 13.