NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local state parks will host kayaking instructions next month.

The classes will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Warriors’ Path, David Crockett Birthplace, and 11 other state parks across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) partnered with the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association to offer low-cost kayaking instruction. All instructors are volunteers who are nationally certified, according to TWRA.

Each park’s event will be limited to 15 people, and there will be a limited number of kayaks, paddles, and life jackets.

Classes cost $15 per person. Due to limited spaces available, free online classes are available as an alternative, according to TWRA.

Instruction will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Registration is open on Warriors’ Path State Park’s and David Crockett Birthplace State Park’s web pages.