KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and the City of Kingsport released another installment in their “Living with Nature” series on Wednesday, highlighting the simple steps that residents of the area can take to avoid negative snake encounters.

While snakes and other reptiles are the subject of phobias and fears, Bays Mountain officials reminded the public that it’s rather rare for snakes to seek out humans on their own.

“If you’re just walking past them, a snake might be curled up in a defensive position. But unless you step on a snake or kick at it, you’re never going to get bit,” John Phillips, a caretaker at Bays Mountain Park, said. “Your best bet is to just leave them alone.”

When adventuring outdoors, Phillips said caution is the best way to avoid interacting with snakes. Watch where you step and be sure to look into any cracks or crevices before reaching into them. Rocky areas are common habitats for many snake species, so sunny days may feature snakes basking in the light on nearby ledges.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) list dozens of snake species known throughout the state, and the vast majority are non-venomous. There are only two species of venomous snakes found in the Tri-Cities to date: copperheads and timber rattlesnakes.

Copperheads can be identified by their scale patterns, triangular heads and thin, cat-like pupils. (Photo: City of Kingsport)

Some of the most common snakes found throughout the Kingsport area are black rat snakes and garter snakes, which pose no threat to humans. Non-venomous watersnakes are also common sights and harmless to residents.

“A rodent will do more damage to your property than any snake would,” Phillips said. Some snake species are also considered game species in Tennessee and illegal to kill unless they are endangering humans.

Snake activity hits its peak between April and September as each species stocks up on food for the winter. After the first frost at the end of the year, snakes reenter their form of hibernation and become rarer sights.

“Snakes are shy and won’t bite unless you provoke them. They’ll usually move along on their own, following a scent trail if they’re in your yard,” Phillips said. “Remember, don’t kill them as they’re important for the environment.”