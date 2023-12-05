KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Petworks staff say they’re carrying a heavy burden this year in picking up deer from city streets after collisions.

Petworks Executive Director Michelle Watts told News Channel 11 the organization’s animal control staff picked up about 500 deer carcasses between November 2022 and November 2023.

“It’s definitely going up,” Watts said.

Petworks is not the only organization getting more calls to clean up the mess created when cars come into contact with deer.

Kingsport Police Public Information Officer Brandon Johnson said the department has received 143 reports of deer collisions in 2023 so far. In 2022, the department received 145 calls.

Johnson noted that those numbers likely do not account for the actual total number of collisions, as some are not reported to police.

While Petworks is responsible for cleaning up the deer end of the collision, those on the car side of clean-up said they’ve noticed more collisions as well.

“We’ve had about a 25% increase over last year and deer collisions,” B&E Collision Center General Manager Greg Blankenship told News Channel 11.

Watts agreed with Blankenship’s assessment and thought it might be even higher. The animal shelter is tasked with picking up all roadkill within city limits as part of its contract with the city.

It’s a responsibility that Watts said is getting harder for the shelter to tackle.

“It’s a lot for our staff to take care of having that many (deer pick-ups) a year because they have so many other duties with domestic animals,” Watts said. “Stopping to go and pick up several dead deer a day is a lot for them. “

On Dec. 5, the shelter’s two animal control officers picked up eight deer – a job that’s physically taxing and time intensive.

“Our animal control officers have to go out and manually pick up a deer that’s 150 to 200 pounds, put it in the back of a pickup truck, and then bring it back to our facility and put it in our freezer,” Watts said.

Deer are eventually dropped off at the landfill, Watts said.

Watts said the shelter’s equipment, which consists of just two pick-up trucks, also isn’t the best suited to picking up deer.

“To my knowledge, a lot of people have a more flatbed type thing, some of them have the cranes,” Watts said.

The work of picking up hundreds of deer is something Watts said she hopes to share with another entity.

“We would love to contract with somebody if somebody is willing to take on that task for us. “