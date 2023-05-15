DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will host a Kids Fishing Day event at Beartree Lake on June 3.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., children aged 3-15 can fish for free at Beartree Lake in Washington County, Virginia. The lake will be stocked with trout in advance and closed for fishing on June 2, the forest service announced.

“The Kids Fishing Day event is a great way to introduce children to fishing and showcase the outdoor recreation activities available in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area,” says Area Ranger Ed Wright.

The forest service stated state game laws for the Youth Fisheries Program will apply at the event. Children will be allowed to keep three trout, a minimum of seven inches or longer and are advised to bring their own poles/any fishing supplies needed.

Parents are reminded that only one pole per person is allowed and children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian during the event.

Approximately ten trophy fish will be included in the stocking, said the forest service.

