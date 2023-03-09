DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine announced on Wednesday that $100,000 in federal funding would be used for repairs along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Photo: U.S. Senator Tim Kaine during his August 2022 visit to the Virginia Creeper Trail.

A release from Kaine’s office states the funding came from the Appalachian Regional Commission and is intended to “help rehabilitate the Virginia Creeper Trail.”

According to the release, the funding, as well as other funds from state and local government, will be put to use finishing “urgent repairs to Trestle 31” on the 34-mile trail.

Kaine’s office stated that he wrote a letter to request the funding in July 2022 and visited the Southwest Virginia trail himself in August 2022.

“I’ve hiked the Virginia Creeper Trail many times, and I know how critical it is for community recreation and the local economy,” Kaine said in the release. “I’m glad these federal dollars are going to repair a trestle along the Virginia Creeper Trail to help ensure visitors can enjoy it for generations to come.”