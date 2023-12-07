JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has completed a new 10-year plan for its parks.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Member Natalie Smith is one of those who spearheaded the effort to put together the department’s master plan for the future.

Smith said that it’s vital for area parks and programming to keep up with a growing population. She said the plan will guide what health and wellness looks like in the area.

“It’s great to have programming that they can get into, plugged into, and build that sense of community with the people that are around them,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the department has been gathering data for two years for this master plan. Public input and opinion were vital parts of the process. Smith said that one of the main takeaways from the public was to continue to build upon the parks and amenities that Johnson City already has.

“Especially with the size of the city, we want to make sure all those new growth areas are being taken care of,” Smith said.

Johnson City Parks and Recreation operates several local parks and amenities around the city. Smith said part of the plan is to keep these facilities maintained and provide upgrades where needed.

“They need to be maintained, or they need to be reconfigured,” Smith said. “It really depends on what we hope to achieve.”

Another key element of the plan is to look for opportunities as time moves forward. Smith emphasized the need to continue to provide programming and introduce new Johnson CIty residents to the parks available in the area.

“It’s really about opportunity more than need,” Smith said. “We really do have an amazing amount of parks here.