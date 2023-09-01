DAYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lake Chickamauga will host the first-ever Bill Dance Giant Bass Open this fall.

The tournament, presented by Bill Dance Signature Lakes, will take place Oct. 21–22 in Dayton, about 35 miles northeast of Chattanooga, at Bluewater Marina.

According to organizers, there will be a $5,000 grand prize in the adult category and $1,500 in the youth category for the heaviest single catch over two days. The tournament will also feature cash prizes multiple times a day with seven hourly payouts each day.

Anglers will be allowed to launch from any lake access point.

Registration can be completed online.