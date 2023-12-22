KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the bear hunting season starts to wind down, a requirement by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) asks all big-game hunters to send in tooth samples for testing.

The requirement gives the agency important data about the bear population in East Tennessee, as each year hunters harvest about 10% of the bear population.

“That is about the right amount to keep the population slowly growing,” said Matt Cameron, the education and outreach coordinator for TWRA.

Bear hunting is a way to manage what the TWRA calls Tennessee’s “cultural caring capacity,” or the number of any given species society can manage over time.

Like deer hunting, bear hunting is partly conducted to help Tennesseans co-exist with the bear population and keep them from making their way into cities.

“We rely on hunters to keep that population reduced, and we’re kind of working with hunters to manage bears in East Tennessee,” said Cameron, “So we’re not on opposite sides of the aisle here; we’re managing these things together.”

Bear hunting can also tell them a lot about the bear population in general, including the harvested bear’s age, gender and general health. All that information can come from one small tooth sample, which the TWRA requires all bear hunters to supply.

“So, this tells us that there is a lot of food on the landscape for the bears, that they seem to be in good health overall and that there are a lot of bears in East Tennessee, which should come as no surprise to people,” said Cameron.

Despite sanctioned bear hunting, the population continues to grow.

“They’re here to stay, and their population is going to continue to grow as time goes by so we as a society have to learn to coexist,” said Cameron.

The TWRA also reminded hunters the deadline to send in bear tooth samples is Feb. 15.