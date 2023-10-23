MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The George Washington & Jefferson National Forest has partnered with HistoriCorps to rehabilitate two historic sites in Damascus and Natural Bridge Station.

HistoriCorps volunteers painted and replaced rotting and weathered wood at Green Cove Station. As of Monday, the station is completely restored and can be enjoyed by recreationists who pass by it as they ride the Virginia Creeper Trail, the forest service said.

Green Cove Station, located on a stretch of track between Abingdon and West Jefferson, North Carolina, was built by the Norfolk and Western Railroad in 1914.

In Natural Bridge Station, HistoriCorps crews are working to replace roofing and carpentry at the large log pavilion at Cave Mountain Recreation Area. The lake and pavilion were built in the 1930s as a Civilian Corps project during the great depression.

Crews plan to complete the pavilion repairs by the end of October, the forest service said.

“HistoriCorps has been a valuable partner in helping us to maintain and restore some of the many treasured historic resources on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest,” Forest Supervisor Joby Timm said. “Cultural sites like this help to remind us how important these public spaces were years ago, and how important they will continue to be for years to come.”

