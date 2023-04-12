UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those living with paralysis or other physical limitations can now get closer to nature at Rocky Fork State Park with an all-terrain wheelchair.

The park, located in Flag Pond, now offers the all-terrain wheelchair for free sessions with reservations required.

The all-terrain wheelchair has the ability to traverse designated hiking trails, viewing points, fishing spots in a creek and the park’s historic Flint Creek Battle site, according to a release from the Friends of Rocky Fork State Park.

The release said the organization received an $18,000 grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation’s Direct Effect Quality of Life Program. This grant program aims to support nonprofit organizations that work to empower those living with paralysis, according to the release. Rocky Fork officials said they’re grateful for the funding, which has helped enhance accessibility to nature at the park.

“These awarded projects are addressing some of the most dire needs of our community,” said Mark Bogosian, Director of the Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Organizations are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and are now bracing for a possible recession while facing inflation and ever-rising costs. The Reeve Foundation is proud to partner with these organizations and support their initiatives that enhance the quality of life for the community we serve.”

Free reservations for the all-terrain wheelchair at Rocky Fork State Park can be made by emailing Manager Tim Pharis at tim.pharis@tn.gov or calling 423-271-1233. Information, forms and training will be provided to individuals using the chair and their companion accompanying them, the release said.