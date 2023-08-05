JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian Trail Vista is giving outdoor enthusiasts four days of workshops, excursions and camaraderie in the heart of Appalachia, and on Saturday, News Channel 11 caught up with event organizers to learn what activities are in store for attendees.

Organizers said the event aims to educate outdoor enthusiasts on the region, as well as help build relationships among attendees. The event works with local organizations and community members to help showcase Johnson City as a top-notch Appalachian attraction.

“We’re excited to have so many people out here from over 17 states to come out and see the Appalachian region, and we have hikes going on 2 hours out from the campus here at ETSU,” said Allie Bynum, the marketing and programs coordinator for the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

“So, folks that have never been to this area can go out and check the hikes out, learn about conservation and attend some really cool workshops on wildlife, first aid, beginner hiking, and then stuff for experts, too.”

The Appy Trail Vista is using East Tennessee State University (ETSU) as a “home base”, with more than 40 guided hikes happening within a two-hour radius of campus. Along with plenty of guided hikes, more than 30 workshops are taking place in the D.P. Culp Student Center at ETSU, as well as outdoor-related vendors and entertainment.

“The workshops are really helpful for people who are wanting to learn a little bit more about outdoor recreation; whether that be conservation, public land protection or simply just getting out and staying safe on the trail,” Bynum said.

Local excursions are being offered to visitors at the Appalachian Trail Vista, including whitewater rafting, rock climbing, fishing and various tours.

The Appalachian Trail Vista takes place August 4-7, and tickets for the event are available on the Appalachian Trail Vista’s website.