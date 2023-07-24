ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area just received new upgrades thanks to grant funding and help from regional groups, including the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC).

Two new bridges, lots of signage and ADA-accessible parking features were added to the recreation spot. Existing information kiosks received updates, as well, all in an effort to improve recreation access while protecting sensitive habitats, according to a release from the SAHC.

The improvements were made possible thanks to the SAHC and a grant from the TN Recreational Trails Program, support from the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Tennessee Trails Association Evan Means grant, and volunteers from the East TN Trails Association. Eagle Scout Otto Smith with NC Boy Scouts Troop 61 assisted with the improvements, as well.

“This was a substantial project to take on for both SAHC and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation,” said Lisa Huff, east region stewardship ecologist with TDEC’s Division of Natural Areas. “We are grateful to SAHC for their assistance on the grant application and administration. These improvements will create a better experience for visitors to an area with such historic and ecological significance.”

New signage photographed during SAHC June Jamboree Birding Trip at Hampton Creek Cove

The Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area is open to the public for hiking, birdwatching, hunting, fishing, and more, according to the SAHC. It’s located just minutes away from Roan Mountain.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of infrastructure and trail updates to improve access and recreational use of Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area,” said SAHC’s Roan Stewardship Director Marquette Crockett.

“This has been an extensive, multi-partner process, and we are grateful for all of the funders and volunteers who helped finish the trail updates. The creation of new bridges across the creek will help protect water quality while improving hiking experiences. New signage, parking area updates, and other trail improvements will help make the area more accessible for visitors.”