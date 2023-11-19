NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is reminding hunters about the opening of gun-hunting season for deer.

The season opens on Saturday, Nov. 18, which is the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Before getting started, here are a few things the TWRA says hunters need to know.

What is allowed?

The TWRA says sportsmen may use guns, muzzleloaders or archery equipment during the season.

What are the bag limits?

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season.

Hunters in different units, which are divided by counties, are all allowed antlerless and antlered bag limits this season, according to the TWRA.

Antlerless Deer

Unit L: Three per day

Unit: A: Two per season

Unit B: One per season

Unit C: One per season (Nov. 18- Dec. 3 only)

Unit D-one per season (Nov. 18-24 only)

Unit CWD: Three antlerless deer per day with no season limit.

To view which unit letter you reside in, click here.

Antlered Deer

Units A, B, C, D, L : Two (2) antlered deer (one per day, not to exceed 2 for the season). The bag limit of two (2) antlered deer may be exceeded if taken as a bonus deer.

Unit CWD – Three (3) antlered deer (one per day, not to exceed 3 for the season). The bag limit of three (3) may be exceeded if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program in Unit CWD, or if taken as a Replacement Buck.

Albino Deer

Hunting, trapping, or possession of albino deer is PROHIBITIED. There have been several sightings of albino deer in Tennessee this fall season.

Age requirements

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunter Education Permit (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee

Children aged six to 16 years old may participate and can use gun, muzzleloader, and archery equipment. However, youth must accompanied by a non-hunting adult — aged 21 years of age or older.

The non-hunting adult must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device and also comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters.

How long will the season last?

According to the TWRA, the season begins Nov. 18 and ends on Jan. 7, 2024.

Is hunting allowed on private land?

The TWRA says hunting is allowed on all privately owned lands in Unit L. However, hunters should get verbal or written permission to hunt on privately owned lands.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2023-24 hunting season, click here.