MARBURY, Md. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man claimed victory in a Major League Fishing tournament that concluded on Monday.

Nick Hatfield caught five bass weighing a total of 20 pounds and 11 ounces on the final day to win the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals T-H Marine Stop 5 at the Potomac River. He started the day in second place.

Over the three-day tournament, Hatfield caught 15 bass weighing 53 pounds and 12 ounces, a five-pound, three-ounce margin over runner-up Cody Meyer of Star, Idaho.

“I’ve wanted to win one of these, I’ve tried hard,” Hatfield said in a release. “I knew that I could do it, and today just shows that I can. I can’t wait for the next one, I’m ready to go right now.”

Hatfield earned a payout of $117,500. The win also vaulted him to 10th place in the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals standings.