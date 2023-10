(WJHL) — The Appalachian Trail is featured as search engine Google’s “Google Doodle” for Monday.

Google launched a storybook doodle celebrating the popular trail that spans across 14 states.

Users can click on the doodle on the Google homepage and explore the 2,190-mile-long route.

The Appalachian Trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world and has served sightseeing hikers for almost 100 years, Google wrote.

The doodle will stay up for 24 hours.