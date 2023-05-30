WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Budding anglers can fish for free in Virginia June 2-4.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), anyone may fish without a license in the Commonwealth during the first weekend of June.

The agency will also be hosting instructional fishing events on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. DWR staff will be at the sites with rods, bait and all other necessary fishing gear. Registration is not required for the events.

In Southwest Virginia, the DWR will host one of those events at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and has a $7 entrance fee.

During free fishing weekend, restrictions have also been removed on designated stocked trout waters in order to increase angling opportunities. The DWR reports that in doing so, more than 2,900 miles of trout streams and other waterways will be open.

To view DWR’s full fishing regulations, click here.

Tennessee also observes a free fishing day in June. In 2023, the Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is set for June 10.