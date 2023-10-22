JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Now that the fall season is in full swing, leaves are beginning to turn shades of red, orange and yellow. This annual change leads people to travel to the area to admire the outdoor scenery.

For some, it gives them a chance to return to the area.

“We are here just visiting friends,” said Anna Cornett, a visitor from Dallas, Texas. “I like to try and come back every couple of months or every year to just enjoy Johnson City.”

Cornett said she lived in Johnson City in 2020 before moving back to Texas a year later. This year, she brought her husband to visit the place she loves.

“When we knew we had this trip planned for the middle end of October, it’s just like ‘wait until you see all the trees and the hills and the mountains’,” Anna said.

For her husband Stuart, his first time in the state has allowed him to experience the fall season in a way he hasn’t before.

“I enjoy four seasons,” Stuart said. “We normally get two in Texas of hot and cold, and so a little in between where the leaves are actually changing, I think that’s definitely something that I’ve enjoyed so far.”

Randy Seals and his wife, Marie, lived in Johnson City for a couple of years before moving to Kentucky. He said being back in the area makes the season special.

“We lived here for a little while,” said Randy Seals, a visitor from Louisville, Kentucky. “Now we’re in Louisville and we come back here and we do a weekly thing in Gatlinburg every fall with family members and friends.”

“The mountains and the colors of the leaves,” Seals said. “That is what makes it really nice for us.”

Fall colors in Johnson City will peak within the next week.