KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium continues its “Evening Paddle” Wednesday evenings in August, where the community is invited to kayak, paddleboard or canoe the 44-acre reservoir.

Photo: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

According to a release from the city, the events require pre-registration and participants must bring their own kayak or paddling device as well as a Type III personal floatation vest. The cost is $10 per person for non-members of the park. Spaces are limited to 20 people per session.

“It’s a great way to see the park in ways that you would never really get to see any other time, and it’s great to see it as well during that time when we’ve got other animals coming out,” said Park Ranger Laura Ellis.

Registration is available online by clicking on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or going to kingsporttn.gov and clicking on the “CivicRec” link, then searching for “evening paddle” in the search bar.