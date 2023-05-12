JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has been named the best school for outdoor adventure in the region by the publication Blue Ridge Outdoors, and Johnson City captured a number one spot for outdoor adventure towns.

In an article posted Thursday in Blue Ridge Outdoors, ETSU was named as this year’s winner of the Top Adventure College Tournament. According to the regional magazine, the contest includes 32 colleges and universities from the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic US, and reader votes decided the winner.

“Surrounded by the mountains of eastern Tennessee in Johnson City, ETSU offers students access to some of the best outdoor recreation in the Blue Ridge,” the article said. “The bountiful options include hiking the nearby Appalachian Trail, paddling the Nolichucky River, and exploring the vast Cherokee National Forest.”

In late March, Johnson City was named a national contender in the outdoor adventure world as well. In an article from the online publication BestLife, Johnson City was named as the best U.S. City for Outdoor Adventures, followed by New York, New York.

“Book your trip between late spring and early fall to ensure you have warm weather,” the article said. “But if fall foliage is your thing, you can wait until peak leaf-peeping season to visit Johnson City.”