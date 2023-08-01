EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Twenty-five Emory & Henry Colleges students have earned college credits while hiking a long portion of the Appalachian Trail (A.T.).

A release from Emory & Henry states that the college’s Semester-A-Trail (SAT) Program is the only one in the country that offers college credit for hiking a portion of the A.T.

Students who enroll in the program tackle a long portion of the A.T. and engage in outdoor education and workshops while enrolling in 12-15 credit hours. According to the FAQ page for the SAT program, students can either take condensed courses on a seven-week schedule or complete project-based courses that begin before students leave campus and end after students return from the hike.

“This is the definition of exceptional hands-on learning in a gorgeous outdoor lab,” said Jim Harrison, the Director of the Center for Outdoor Studies at Emory & Henry.

Each of the courses taken while enrolled in the program is Appalachian themed. Emory & Henry listed the following as common courses taken during the SAT:

Nature Writing (ENGL 328)

Stories of Place, Memory, and Justice (CIVN 350)

Long Distance Hiking (CFOS 301)

Before hitting the trail, students in the program complete a wilderness first aid course, as well as additional training, and are provided with a hiking kit that includes backpacking gear and footwear. The college also provides an on-trail hiking budget.

Hikers in the program have two options: the Section Hiker or the Thru-hiker. Section Hikers travel along the trail from Springer Mountain to Damascus, a distance of 470 miles that begins in early March and is usually finished by late April. Thru-hikers pay slightly higher tuition and take an additional summer course while attempting to hike the entirety of the A.T.

According to the FAQ page, students from other institutions can transfer for a semester to participate in the SAT.

Students interested in enrolling are advised that it is a physically demanding program, and at least some experience in long-distance backpacking is recommended.

Applications are currently being accepted for the spring 2024 cohort. For more information on the SAT program, click here.