CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library (ECCPL) is launching a new seed-sharing program next week that officials hope will lead to new growths in gardening interest.

Starting Monday, visitors to the library can visit the “Seed Library” to pick up three packets per week throughout this year’s planting season. Produce of all varieties is planned to be available and the selection of seeds is fit for all experience levels.

The library is part of an effort to increase local engagement in agriculture and sustainability.

“The majority of people in the U.S. don’t grow their own food, but instead buy from

supermarkets,” a release from ECCPL said. “Also, most children have no idea where their food comes from, let alone how to grow plants from seeds.”

Library staff hopes that local gardeners will contribute their own seeds to help new growers get started.

“Since many of us buy our seeds from commercial producers or buy plants already started and seed saving has become an almost lost skill,” the release said. “Once your garden blooms, you’re encouraged to harvest seeds from healthy plants and bring them back to the Seed Library.”

For more information on the program, you can contact the library at 423-547-6360 or email elizabethtonlibrary@gmail.com.