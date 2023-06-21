MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to outdoor adventure, but officials with Doe Mountain Recreation Area (DMRA) intend to expand those choices even more.

“I think we have a little bit for everybody,” Josh Collins, construction supervisor for DMRA, said. “Our mountains are pretty rugged, but I think that plays well into trails and experiences.”

ATVs make climbing the mountain much easier and are available for rent. (Photo/WJHL)

Collins is responsible for maintaining and cutting new trails throughout the 8,600 acres of land that DMRA contains. His most recent project is a revamp of the Kettlefoot Trail, a non-motorized hiking/biking trail that will span from the Kettlefoot Fire Tower all the way down to DMRA’s Adventure Center.

“I think it’s going to be pretty iconic,” Collins said. “We are using a lot of great rocks. The destination is one of the best fire towers I’ve seen in our region, so I think it’s something that people will really enjoy and want to come check out.”

Collins tests the first few feet of the Kettlefoot Trail expansion, which features new technical features for bikers. (Photo/WJHL)

The new grant-funded Kettlefoot Trail expansion starts with a painstakingly-constructed stone descent made by Collins himself that features a set of stairs for hikers and a rocky slope for mountain bikers. As a mountain biker himself, Collins said he wanted the trail to remain accessible for everyone.

“We are rerouting the existing Kettlefoot Trail, enhancing some sections, completely building new trail and bits,” Collins said. “We’re making it a little more continuous, the folks that come to the adventure center are going to be able to get there more directly.”

In addition to the non-motorized adventure at DMRA, visitors can opt to try a more high-speed approach. ATVs of all kinds are available for rent at the Adventure Center for drivers 21 and up. Tours are also available from DMRA’s experienced staff.