DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank was rescued on Saturday thanks to a team effort from sheriff’s deputies and community members.

Photo: Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

According to a social media post by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the deer was found on Rakes Ridge Road near the Haysi community.

The post by the sheriff’s department said the county’s dispatch received a call about an animal in distress, and upon arrival, officers found the stuck deer in a “sunken sewer tank”.

Working with area neighbors, deputies Garrett and Kendrick were able to rescue the deer.

The sheriff’s office thanked the two officers and neighbors for working together to save the animal’s life.