UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dennis Cove Campground and a nearby portion of the Appalachian Trail (AT) are set to reopen on Friday.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, Cherokee National Forest officials will begin reopening the campground and a portion of the AT in the Watauga Ranger District.

Dennis Cove and surrounding sections of the AT were closed the week of Aug. 14 when severe weather ripped through the region. The NWS confirmed a tornado touchdown in neighboring Avery County, North Carolina.







Strong winds reportedly downed numerous trees at the campground, and rangers have since been working to clear tree snags on the trails and in the camping area, the release said. Officials said visitors may still encounter overhead broken tree limbs and should use extreme caution when walking underneath them.

More information can be found by calling the Watauga Ranger District Office at (423) 735-1500.