KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Communications Department is conducting a multiple-part ‘Living with Nature’ series that highlights animals in the region. On Wednesday, the department focused on White-Tailed Deer.

According to the city, White-Tailed Deer populations were previously reduced to “dangerous levels” due to over-harvesting. Relocation of deer from West Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has proven successful in Sullivan County, resulting in a now “healthy” area population.

“We often take for granted the sight of deer in our backyards, but not long ago, they were an exceptionally rare sight in East Tennessee,” said Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain Park.

Mime Barnes, a communications and outreach coordinator with the TWRA, offered the following advice for residents hoping to keep deer out of their yards.

Planting deer-resistant plants

Spraying foliage with deer repellent

Removing bird feeders

Placing a garden fence

Installing motion-activated sprinklers

Using statues of owls or coyotes or playing music outside at night

Barnes mentioned periodically moving the sprinklers and statues because the deer will get used to them and avoid them in the future.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s no way to truly wildlife-proof your yard unless you’re willing to go to some lengthy, costly extremes,” Barnes said. “Though there are steps you can take to minimize their presence.”

White-Tailed Deer are most active during the twilight hours of dawn and dusk, the release stated. Barnes advised motorists should be most vigilant for deer at those times.

“Follow the speed limit, use your headlights during those times and I would suggest motorists heed the deer crossing signs,” Barnes said. “If one deer crosses the road, then slow down. Deer tends to travel in family units.”

If you come across a fawn in the wild, chances are the baby has not been abandoned.

“The mother hides them and only comes to them a couple of times a day to feed them,” Barnes said. “The best thing you can do is leave them alone, don’t keep watching and keep your dogs on a leash if deer are typically in your yard.”