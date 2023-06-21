JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nestled in the furthest northeast corner of Tennessee lies a natural anomaly featuring plants and animals found nowhere else in the state – the Shady Valley Wetlands.

Wetlands likely aren’t what springs to mind when thinking of a generally mountainous region like Johnson County. Beyond that, cranberry orchards like the one in Shady Valley’s Orchard Bog are exceptionally uncommon in an area as far south as Tennessee. The majority of the cranberry bogs in the U.S. are found in New England and the Pacific Northwest.

Photo: Gabrielle Lynch, Director of Protection for the Nature Conservancy, spoke with News Channel 11 about the importance of the Shady Valley Wetlands. (WJHL Photo)

The wetlands are managed by The Nature Conservancy, a private, non-profit environmental group dedicated to worldwide wildlife preservation. Within Shady Valley lie four parcels of land protected by The Nature Conservancy, three of which are wetlands – Orchard Bog, Quarry Bog and Schoolyard Springs.

The organization also owns Birch Branch Sanctuary higher in the mountains, bringing the total area protected by The Nature Conservancy to over 800 acres.

News Channel 11 toured the bogs with Director of Protection Gabrielle Lynch, who said the effort to preserve the wetlands is no small feat.

Acquiring the Wetlands

“Shady Valley is a very very special place, not just in Northeast Tennessee but in the Eastern United States, and I would argue North America,” Lynch said. “Shady Valley has a high elevation and very cool climate temperatures, rainfall, that are more what you’d think you would find in New England and Canada. So because of that, we have very special plants and animals that live in Shady Valley that don’t necessarily live anywhere else in the state.”

Lynch said The Nature Conservancy’s mission to preserve the Shady Valley Wetlands dates back decades.

“We have been acquiring land here since the early ’90s,” Lynch said.

The organization started buying properties that make up Orchard Bog in 1993. Efforts to purchase the land making up Schoolyard Springs and Quarry Bog began later, and Birch Branch Sanctuary in the mountains was donated to The Nature Conservancy in 1996 by a private landowner.

“These preserves that are down here on the valley floor, Orchard Bog, Schoolyard Springs and Quarry Bog, these all have significant wetland ecosystems on them,” Lynch said. “So what The Nature Conservancy does is, we will acquire the property from willing sellers and then, in many cases, we will restore wetlands that were previously drained mainly for agriculture.”

That restoration takes many forms, but it often involves plugging ditches and re-saturating soil. A critical step in some cases is to reintroduce wetland plants that were previously either removed or driven out by invasive species.

Lynch said the Nature Conservancy’s goal in the bogs is to maintain an ecosystem that dates back tens of thousands of years.

Cranberries – A gift from the last Ice Age

Two of the preserves, Orchard Bog and Quarry Bog, have wild cranberry ecosystems, which Lynch said is remarkable to find so far south of New England and Canada.

“We do have native cranberries that live in Shady Valley, only one of two locations in all of Tennessee where cranberries grow in the wild.”

Photo: Orchard Bog is one of the three wetlands that the Nature Conservancy owns and manages in Shady Valley. (WJHL Photo)

Orchard Bog, described by Lynch as the “flagship cranberry bog” of Shady Valley, is the most visited of the three wetlands.

“This is the reserve where most of the general public comes because we have about two miles of hiking trails and the preserve is always open,” Lynch said.

Roughly 150 acres, Orchard Bog also plays an educational role in the region. Students from East Tennessee State University, Appalachian State and the University of Tennessee conduct research in the bog by tracking the tagged wildlife.

Dubbed by Lynch as the “cranberry nursery,” a bed of cranberries lays in Orchard Bog. While these don’t float in pools of water, the cranberries grown in Orchard Bog are descendants of the migratory plants that made their way to Shady Valley thousands of years ago.

“Back to the Ice Age, so these cranberries are genetically related to the cranberries of Canada and New England,” Lynch said.

According to Lynch, the berries were among the plants and birds that migrated to warmer temperatures amid the Ice Age. The environment, elevation, humidity and seasonal tendencies of Shady Valley mimicked the cranberries’ original home enough that the plants could create a foothold – and some simply never left.

Photo: Cranberries grow wild in Shady Valley’s wetlands, one of only two places in the state where they can do so. (WJHL)

The berries ripen in the fall, which Lynch said lines up perfectly with the annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival.

“They ripen in September and October and actually that coincides with the Shady Valley Cranberry Festival, which is a local festival that benefits the old historic school,” Lynch said. “In September, October, this bed will just be full of beautiful, dark red, huge berries.”

The nursery was created with cuttings from cranberries that survived the draining of the wetlands on unprotected lands. The “ground zero” for the cranberries in Orchard Bog also supplies cuttings that The Nature Conservancy then transplants to other locations.

Bubbling Schoolyard Springs

While Orchard Bog is home to a bed of cranberries, a herd of cows and flat expanses of walking trail, Shady Valley visitors will find a much different experience only minutes away at Schoolyard Springs.

Located right next to a historic school, the bog features a boardwalk that is open to the public each day during daylight hours. Down from the boardwalk is a stretch of water with a sandy floor that makes it ideal for several rare plants.

“This wetland is very very different from the cranberry wetlands,” Lynch said. “This is more of an inundated, deeper water wetland. We have several state-endangered flowers that live here.”

Photo: Schoolyard Springs features deeper and more widespread water than Orchard Bog and features bubbling water in its sand deposits. (WJHL Photo)

Perhaps the most distinguishing feature of Schoolyard Springs is the bubbling springs for which it’s partially named.

“The cool thing about this property, if you look out to those sandy areas, you can see the boiling up,” Lynch said.

Groundwater comes up to the surface through pressurized points in the bog’s sands, giving the water a bubbling appearance.

A bird highway and haven for wildlife

The wetlands of Shady Valley are home to a wide range of wildlife.

Several small mammals and amphibians inhabit the bogs, as well as a multitude of insects.

However, a huge draw to the bogs for some is the variety of birds that pass through.

“A lot of people from the general public love to come to these nature preserves in Shady Valley because of the very rich diversity of bird species,” Lynch said.

Going back decades, bird watchers have flocked to the Shady Valley to see birds they wouldn’t typically have the chance to see otherwise. Lynch described areas like Orchard Bog as a “bird mecca.”

Photo: The Appalachian Mountains are visible from down in the wetlands of Shady Valley. (WJHL Photo)

“Shady Valley is in the Appalachian Mountains Migratory Flyway,” Lynch said. “So what that means is that bird species that are traveling between Canada in the summer and Central and South America in the winter, they are using the Appalachian Mountain range as their migration corridor.”

Birds will stop along their migration routes in the wetlands for rest and food, which makes the bogs a birding hotspot.

In terms of reptiles, turtles make up the majority of the wetlands’ residents, along with a few harmless snakes. Lynch said one thing visitors to Shady Valley’s wetlands won’t have to fear is a dangerous snake bite.

“What we don’t find here – and this is a little bit of a myth-buster – a lot of times people will think that wetlands will attract venomous snakes,” she said. “In Shady Valley, that’s actually not the case at all.”

According to Lynch, the primary snakes found in the wetlands are non-venomous water snakes and rat snakes near buildings. Copperheads and rattlesnakes are not wetlands species and prefer dry and rocky areas higher in the mountains.

“When you come out to a preserve like this, and you’re walking on the trails in and around the wetlands, this is not a place where you need to be concerned about running into a venomous snake.”

Orchard Bog also is home to a herd of cows that play a pivotal role in clearing out an invasive species of grass. The cows find the sweeter, invasive grass more appetizing than the native bulrushes and have been a huge help in returning the bog to a more natural state.

Photo: A herd of cows helps naturally remove invasive species of grass in Shady Valley’s wetlands, making space for the natural bulrushes to grow. (WJHL Photo)

Lynch said hunting through the wetlands is also not as strict as some may think. So long as any prospective hunters contact The Nature Conservancy and acquire the proper permissions, the lands can be used for hunting.

The Nature Conservancy provides extra information as well as directions to reach the public preserves on its website.

“In addition to conserving nature for nature’s sake, we also want to conserve nature for people too. We don’t want these places to be locked up and throw away the key. We want the public to come and enjoy these beautiful places and look at the birds and see the cranberries and find the wonderful joy and respite that you can find in places like this that Mother Nature provides to us.”