CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) purchased 29 acres near Blue Hole Falls in Carter County, the organization announced on Friday.

Conservation efforts of the property will help protect water quality in trout waters and downstream in Blue Hole Falls, as well as scenic views from the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the SAHC said in a release.

“The upper part of Mill Creek runs through the property and into Blue Hole Falls downstream,” Michelle Pugliese, SAHC’s land protection director said. “By protecting the property now, we will ensure that there will be no development on this upstream tract that could impair the quality of water flowing into the falls.”

According to the release, the creek flowing through Blue Hole Falls and into the waterfall can sustain naturally reproducing trout and is classified as “Exceptional TN waters” by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“[The Blue Hole Falls] public recreation area in the Cherokee National Forest gets busy during hot summer days as people seek an easily accessible place to cool off and enjoy nature,” Pugliese said. “SAHC’s purchase of the land upstream on Panhandle Road will contribute significantly to protecting water quality in the public recreation area.”

The Blue Hole Falls location is an important location to conserve, Forest Supervisor Michael Wright said in the release.

“This 29-acre purchase will conserve more than 1,000 feet of Mill Creek feeding the Blue Hole natural feature while improving recreation access including nearly 1,000 feet of road frontage along National Forest System Road (NFSR) #56 (Panhandle Road),” Wright said.

To learn more about the SAHC, click here.