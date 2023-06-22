BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Breaks Interstate Park is set to receive upgrades and a new pool thanks to a grant.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) announced in a release a $168,155 grant from their civil penalties fund with the anticipation that the money will be used for developing infrastructure at the park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Breaks Interstate Park had previously been making renovations to the area, but park leadership said the VCEDA grant will have a significant impact on the construction.

“The Breaks is in the midst of many exciting projects,” said Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley.

As of Thursday, the park was constructing five new projects.

The hotel, restaurant and conference center will be receiving replacements for outdated furniture and increased lighting at the park entrance. Additionally, the release states a 3,200-square-foot swimming pool will be added to the park. A three-ton HVAC unit will be installed to provide heating and cooling to the park’s Visitor Center. Outdoor lighting, additional parking and road improvements, as well as renovation of the former metal horse barn, will bring mountain and e-bike rentals.

“Our ongoing partnership with VCEDA and the funds provided through this grant will help ensure that these projects are completed in a timely manner,” said Bradley.

A date for the anticipated completion of the projects has not yet been announced. For more information regarding Breaks Interstate Park, visit the park’s website.