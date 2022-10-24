KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium.

According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new home, the duo also received new names: Carter and Cash.

Improvements are still underway for their final habitat, including the addition of a climbing tower. Once the two are moved to the new enclosure, the release said another announcement will be made.

“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Tyler Wicks, the park’s chief ranger. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”

Carter and Cash were born in a Montana zoo and were part of a four-kitten litter. Their two sisters will go to another facility, where the release said they will serve as animal ambassadors.