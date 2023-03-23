BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The latest adult eagle to call one of East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) nests home has officially been given a name.

After hundreds of votes from viewers of the ETSU eagle cameras, the male at the Bluff City nest was named “Franklin.”

The name was selected as one of the finalists due to its historical ties to the State of Franklin. The other 9 names included as finalists included Beau, Crockett, Holston and others.

Franklin shares the nest with Frances, the longtime female at the nest. The pair has seen one eaglet hatch in 2023 thus far.

The Johnson City eagle nest is occupied by Jolene and Boone, who have also welcomed one eaglet this season.

To view live feeds from the Bluff City and Johnson City nests, visit the ETSU Biological Sciences website.