JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bear sightings are making the rounds on social media thanks to cell phone and doorbell cameras that make it easier than ever to record a wildlife encounter.

Jeremiah Francis, a Johnson City resident, caught video of the moment a black bear ran out of his yard. Francis told News Channel 11 in an email that he was outside with his dog when he heard his trash can moving. He stated that for him, these sightings aren’t normal.

For other members of the community, bear sightings are more common.

Brittany Collins, who lives in Erwin, says she is not surprised by any sightings.

“It’s definitely not abnormal to see them out here because it’s a yearly thing. We think it might be the same momma bear and just different cubs every year,” Collins said.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron says black bear sightings are normal this time of year, and especially in this area.

“If you live in East Tennessee, you live in bear country,” Cameron said.

Cameron says that the rise in sightings might be due to doorbell and security cameras.

“They’re getting seen by the public more often now as well because of Ring cameras on people’s doors,” Cameron said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily more sighting, I think people are just capturing the sightings more often now.”

Cameron says when encountering a black bear, it’s best not to engage them. He also says it’s a good idea to make noise.