KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bears in the Kingsport area have led to the closure of a trail at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.

The Lakeside Trail at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is closed until further notice due to bear activity, the park announced Thursday.

Bays Mountain posted the update on social media, asking the public to exercise caution while in the park at this time.

Park officials have previously stated that the best way for Kingsport residents and visitors to coexist with bears is to leave them alone and refrain from approaching or feeding them.