KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another wolf in under a month has died at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.

Unalii the wolf passed away in his enclosure on Sunday morning, a release from the park stated. On Jan. 28, park staff reportedly noticed Unali appeared lethargic while displaying swelling and bleeding in his rear right thigh and leg.

Unalii the wolf, courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Unalii’s symptoms had rapid onset and park staff immediately notified a local veterinarian, the park said. “Staff and volunteers worked that night under the direction of the park’s veterinarian to offer treatment until Unalii could be seen by a veterinarian in person the next day,” said the park’s release. Unalii reportedly passed before the appointment with a vet the next day.

Sara Anderson, the park’s veterinarian, reportedly saw Unalii twice in December for an injured leg. Anderson reported that she believed Unalii suffered a ligament strain and was prescribed medication for pain. She noted no signs of infection or another injury, according to the release.

“I feel that due to the rapid nature of Unalii’s passing, there would not have been anything that could have been done differently to change this outcome,” said Anderson.

According to the release, Bays Mountain park staff observe the animals throughout the day and if they notice anything out of the ordinary, they address the issue in a timely manner. Park staff are reportedly trained to treat minor injuries, but sometimes a vet is called immediately.

Unalii was born in 2014 in Sandstone, Minnesota and has been at the park since he was six weeks old.

“He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”

The cause of death is under review by veterinarian staff at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Unalii makes the second wolf to die at Bays Mountain Park within the month of Jan. Takoda the wolf previosuly died due to ‘injury and infection’ on Jan. 20.