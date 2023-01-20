KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium staff are mourning the loss of one of their pack after an injury and infection led to the death of Takoda the wolf.

Takoda the wolf. Photo: Jay Huron/City of Kingsport

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, an ear injury led to an infection that resulted in her euthanasia by veterinary staff with the University of Tennessee.

“Takoda was a strong female that led the pack at the park for many years,” said Megan Krager, park manager at Bays Mountain Park. “She will be greatly missed by not only the park staff, but the community and region.”

Takoda joined the park after her 2014 birth in Sandstone, Minnesota, and she served several years as the pack’s leader.

“Takoda was a strong leader from the time she was a young wolf,” said Park Naturalist Rhonda Goins. “She enjoyed howling and was always willing to put on a show for visitors. She was a good but strict leader. The kind every pack needs.”

City officials said the pack now totals six wolves, and no plans have yet been made to search for new members.