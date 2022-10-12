KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee.

Park Ranger Rhonda Goins will travel to pick up the yet-to-be-named brothers, who are described as best buds with the sweetest temperaments.

The kittens were born in a litter of four on May 3 at an accredited zoological facility; their two sisters will serve as animal ambassadors at another facility.

“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”

Park rangers will quarantine the kittens when they arrive at the park to ensure they become accustomed to their new environment. Bays Mountain staff will also add several additions to the bobcat habitat to enrich the furry duo’s lives.

Bays Mountain leaders will announce the bobcats’ names at a later date, a news release from the park states. To follow along with the brothers’ progress, visit Bays Mountain Park’s Facebook page and Instagram.