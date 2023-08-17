KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium will offer free entry to the public on Sunday, Aug. 27, thanks to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.

The park will open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The nature center will close at 6 p.m.

“Go for a leisurely walk around the lake, take a short hike up the mountain, visit with the animals or maybe just sit on a bench, read a book and be surrounded by the beauty of Bays Mountain. Remember, there’s no wrong way to spend time at Bays Mountain Park,” said a release.

The park advised that while entry to the park is free, program fees for the planetarium show and barge ride will still be in effect.

