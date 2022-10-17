KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials.

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her sister Gail Stout.

The park shared photos of both kittens in carriers as they begin the journey to Tennessee.

Photo: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Photo: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium

Both were handling their move well, the post said.

Once the animals reach the park, head ranger Tyler Wicks said the duo will spend some time settling in before being taken to their enclosure around late November. Once they’re accustomed to their new home, they’ll get to visit the updated habitat that once housed Kirby the bobcat.