TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several people from both near and far began their new year on the right foot as they participated in a New Year’s Day hike at parks around the region.

Hikers at Roan Mountain State Park took to the 1.1-mile Peg Leg Mine Trail for a brisk hike, followed up with hot cocoa provided by park rangers. Participant Marie Pendzich told News Channel 11 that despite chilly temperatures and even some snow flurries, the hike was a great way to get some exercise and think about resolutions.

“It’s a good way to start off the new year with a little exercise, thinking about my new resolutions,” she said.

The “First Day Hikes” took place across the region, with others at Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi and Bays Mountain in Kingsport. The Pereverzoff family, hailing from Florida, told News Channel 11 they visited the region on vacation just to see some winter weather.

“Searching for snow; the kids like to play in the snow,” said Tom Pereverzoff. “Skiing, sledding, snow-tubing, just general snow fun. I think it’s a good way to start the year off, right? Nice fresh air and some activity.”

The Pereverzoffs tackled the trail along with their dog, Jet, while also taking in the learning opportunities offered by the Roan Mountain State Park ranger leading the hike.

“We like to keep the kids healthy, and encourage them to love the outdoors,” said Allyson Pereverzoff. “Just do some good fun activities and make some family memories.”

The annual hikes are hosted by Tennessee State Parks and other organizations. They aim to give participants a fresh start to the year, as well as an opportunity to unwind after the bustle of the holiday season.

“It’s very therapeutic,” said hiker Christopher Lowry. “It’s our natural environment. It’s where we came from. We wouldn’t be here without it.”

Virginia State Parks also participated by offering First Day Hikes across the Commonwealth at each of the parks.