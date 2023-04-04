JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nationwide summit of hikers and trail enthusiasts is coming to the Tri-Cities this summer and offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.

From Aug. 4-7, the Appalachian Trail (AT) Vista summit is set to bring enthusiasts to the mountains of Northeast Tennessee. East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Culp Center will serve as the event’s home base and will host workshops, exhibitions and other events.

The summit faced cancellation in the past due to travel challenges presented by COVID-19, and Johnson City’s event represents a return to the trail.

“We felt like Johnson City was the perfect place to reinstate the vista as an inaugural event based around our outdoor recreational opportunities and ample access to natural resources,” Allie Bynum, marketing & programs coordinator for the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association (NETTA), said.

Courtesy of the Appalachian Trail Vista

The event is expected to have a significant impact on local businesses, as well as the outdoors.

“On average, we are seeing upwards of thousands attending this event here in Johnson City,” Bynum said. “We’re looking at, again, post-pandemic bringing out and getting people excited for outdoor recreation. Bringing this to Johnson City, we’re expecting lots of support from our local hoteliers, short-term vacation rentals and things of that nature.”

Guided AT hikes led by summit staff will take place throughout the region, according to the event’s website.

Weekend passes to all summit events are $100 per person until May 31. After that, weekend tickets cost $125 and day passes cost $60.