SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – More than $685,000 in federal funding will go toward helping wildlife populations and water and soil quality in Southwest Virginia, according to U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith.

On Tuesday, Griffith’s office announced three grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The funds were awarded through the foundation’s Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Fund.

The largest of the grants was for $350,000 to the Evergreen Soil and Water Conservation District in Smyth County. Those funds will be used to “improve the soil health and water quality of the Holston River watershed area,” according to Griffith.

The Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society received $298,466.32 to aid in conservation planning and forest management for Southwest Virginia’s Ruffed Grouse population.

Ruffed grouse are a game bird native to the Appalachian Mountains. Griffith’s office reported the species has seen a 71% decline due to a lack of habitat diversity and increasing predation.

The Nature Conservancy, a non-profit with a mission to preserve ecosystems and wildlife habitats on an international scale, was awarded $37,000 to breed a minimum of 40,000 freshwater mussels. The mussels are native to the Clinch River, and those bred will help restore the river’s population.

“The Clinch River contains the greatest population of rare and imperiled freshwater animals and is home to the highest concentration of imperiled mussels in the United States,” Griffith said in the release. “I look forward to seeing how this important grant, awarded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will improve the population of mussels in the river for years to come.”

The Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Program was established in 2017 and aims to improve the habitats of wildlife in the region.