SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee has a new state record for cutthroat trout, and the massive fish was caught by a 10-year-old on the Holston River.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Palmer Tipton reeled in the 4-pound 12-ounce trout in the Boone tailwater along the Holston River.

The previous record cutthroat trout was caught in the South Fork Holston River in October 2022. It weighed 2 pounds 8 ounces.

In a social media post congratulating Palmer, the TWRA shared that the agency had released 2,550 cutthroat trout into the upper portion of Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston below Boone Dam. Cutthroat trout aren’t native to the Eastern United States but have been stocked by various agencies in select waterways.

Tennessee is home to other species of trout, most of which can be found in cooler waters in the mountainous parts of the state.