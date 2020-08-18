Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC Day 1 Wrap

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

The Williams Fork Fire photographed from about 7 miles away on Aug. 16. (Credit: @stewartphotoco/Instagram)

Other stories in today’s show:

DNC DAY 1: The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was unlike any other — fully virtual, yet packed with headliners. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

DOLLY MURAL: Nashville is now home to a stunning new mural of the iconic Dolly Parton. A last-minute addition to the mural has been making waves. WKRN’s Mary Mays reports.

