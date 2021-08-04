Newsfeed Now: CDC issues new eviction ban through Oct. 3; Neighbors get Typhus after disposing of dead rats

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A violent attack on a metro bus platform outside the Pentagon Tuesday morning has left one officer dead. What prompted the attack – and who was involved is still under investigation.

See the full story on NewsNation

The CDC announced on Tuesday another extension of the federal eviction moratorium through October 3. This temporarily halts evictions in areas with high transmission levels of the coronavirus.

See the full story on NewsNation

An earthquake hit off the coast of Japan Wednesday morning. Japan officials say there is no risk of a tsunami. A big night in track, medals will be handed out in the men’s 800 final and in the men’s 200-meter final. All eyes are on the reigning world champ Noah Lyles, and rising star 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton.

People who still feel the effects of COVID-19 long after being diagnosed may be able to consider their symptoms a disability.

See the full story on WTEN – NEWS10 ABC

A California woman contracted Typhus after disposing of a dead rat and later learned her neighbor contracted the disease at the same time too.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Across the nation, some kids are just days away from starting the new school year. On top of the many issues, COVID-19, school uniforms are now on the long list of shortages.

See the full story on BPROUD

Researchers fed caffeinated food to bees and tested how well they could track down targeted flowers. Caffeinated bees were able to identify the target scent, and fly to it, 70% of the time. Non- caffeinated bees went straight to the correct scent only 45% of the time. The research has real-world applications. Giving bees caffeine and teaching them to pollinate certain crops could boost farm production.

See the full story on ABC 8News – WRIC