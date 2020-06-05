Newsfeed Now: A bat-wielding grandma; Oklahoma news crew becomes heroes

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The tenor of the protests set off by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police has taken a turn from the explosive anger that has fueled the setting of fires, breaking of windows and other violence to a quiet, yet more forceful, grassroots call for more to be done to address racial injustice.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as the remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

BAT-WIELDING GRANDMA: The bat-brandishing senior citizen who faced off with marchers in East Grand Rapids Wednesday evening said she has no regrets. WOOD’s Susan Sample reports.

This still image from courtesy shows Karla Anderson confront protester with a bat on June 3, 2020.

TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Cristobal remains weak as a tropical depression this morning with wind speeds at 35 mph. Cristobal has started its track northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast where it will begin to pick up speed and reorganize over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart breaks down the latest track.

BEYOND THE NEWS: After a man became lost while floating along a Shawnee river , the KFOR Chopper 4 news crew spotted him and was able to pull him to safety as they waited for authorities to arrive. Steve Johnson joins the conversation.

The KFOR Chopper 4 crew rescued 34-year-old David Stokes, an amputee stranded in an Oklahoma river.

