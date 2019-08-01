Zoo Knoxville announces the birth of endangered red panda cub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of an endangered red panda cub on Thursday.

The female cub and a twin sibling were born on June 14 and later moved to the zoo’s animal clinic for around-the-clock feeding after they were not gaining sufficient weight. The twin sibling did not survive but the caretakers rallied around the tiny female cub, according to a release.

Another male cub will be coming to Knoxville to be raised with her in the next few weeks.

Source: Zoo Knoxville

Zoo guests will be able to see the cub at daily bottle feedings starting Thursday inside the Pilot Flying J Wee Play Adventure building.

According to its website, more red pandas have been born at Zoo Knoxville than any other zoo in the world.

The zoo is part of the red panda Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort between accredited North American Zoos to save the species from extinction. The program is led by Zoo Knoxville curator Sarah Glass.