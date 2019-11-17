Your Weekly Constitutional: What constitutes a ‘national emergency’

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) — Andrew Boyle works for the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. He and Stewart start at the very beginning of a very current issue: What, precisely, constitutes a “national emergency?” Who gets to declare one? And what happens then?

Specifically, can Donald Trump use the powers granted to the Executive during a national emergency to build his wall? He’ll face a fair amount of resistance, and Andrew and Stewart consider the various forms it might take.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss