WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – For the first time in Wise County’s history, a woman was elected as Circuit Court Clerk.

Dezarah Hall was born and raised in Wise County, and she’s a graduate of UVA Wise. She’s currently serving as a Master Deputy Clerk for the county.

Hall told News Channel 11 public service runs in her family. Her father and husband both work for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and her mother is the Drug Court Coordinator for Wise County.

Hall is the granddaughter of former longstanding Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes. She said Oakes is a big reason for her goal of wanting to serve the county.

“I’ve been just honored with watching him growing up and being a public servant just all my life,” Hall said. “He is one of my heroes.”

Hall said that she’s proud to be the first elected woman to be Circuit Court Clerk. She thanked all of the women and men who have served in the clerk’s office who have made it what it is today.

She said it’s her plan to make voters and all residents in the county proud.

“I’m grateful for all of those that believe in me,” Hall said. “I want to work hard to make this county proud of the clerk of court that I can be.”

Hall got her first opportunity to work for the county under the leadership of current Circuit Court Clerk Jack Kennedy. She said she’s thankful to have had the opportunity to work in the clerk’s office.

“I’m very grateful to him for giving me one of my first-ever jobs, and he believed in me,” Hall said.

She is set to take office on Jan. 1. Hall said there are several things that she plans to implement when she takes over next year. She said she is hoping for a smooth transition at the start of the year.

“I have ideas that I would like to try and make the clerk’s office better that we’ve not done before,” Hall said. “I will talk more about that next year.”