Will Wampler announces bid for House of Delegates 4th District

Will Wampler, III has announced he is running for the 4th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Wampler is a Southwest Virginia native who recently returned home from Richmond to start his law practice.

Delegate Todd Pillion currently represents the 4th District, but recently announced he was running for the state Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Carrico. Marion’s Ken Heath is also running for the seat.

“Despite the current temper in politics, I remain hopeful for Virginia and for the people who want to thrive in our part of the world,” Wampler said. “If elected, I will do everything in my power to build up our communities, attract new investment and industries that bring high-paying jobs to our region, serve my constituents, and aim Virginia towards something better.”

“I look forward to seeing what unfolds over the coming months and hearing from you while on the campaign trail,” Wampler said.

The 4th District includes Abingdon and parts of Washington, Dickenson, Russell, and Wise counties.