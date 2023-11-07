RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Republican Del. Will Morefield has won another term in the Virginia House of Delegates, according to the Associated Press.

The AP called the District 43 race for Morefield, a Republican, who was up against independent candidate David Ratliff.

Morefield was first elected delegate in 2009. He was unopposed in the past two general elections.

District 43 includes all of Tazewell, Buchanan, and Bland counties and parts of Dickenson and Russell counties. The newly-drawn district encompasses most of the old District 3 and a sliver of old District 4.